PM Modi works day and night to ensure welfare of people: Rijiju

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi commands the faith of millions in the country because he always strives to fulfil what he says, Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju said on Monday.
Participating in a discussion on ‘Modi@20: Dreams meet Delivery’ organised at Deshbandhu College of Delhi University, Rijiju said Modi works day and night to ensure welfare of the people.
BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri and Delhi BJP vice president Virendra Sachdeva also participated in the discussion.
