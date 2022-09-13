Over 600 people sign solidarity statement against recent spate of Income Tax raids

The recent series of income tax raids on Indian and global think tanks, independent media promoters and other non-profit organisations is “alarming and unfounded”, said more than 600 Indian citizens from 25 states and UTs while condemning the government action.

In a solidarity statement, they noted that “in the not-too-distant future they will come for us, each one of us. Not just for civil society. Or civil servants. Or any other group.”

The signatories include teachers, homemakers, pensioners, social workers, doctors, personnel from the armed forces, journalists, researchers, bankers, academicians, film-makers, writers, lawyers, retired civil servants and business persons.

According to the signatories, the statement is titled “In Solidarity with Us” because, “even though the income tax raids are currently directed at only a few of us — those few who are working, despite daunting challenges, to keep not just the government, but also all of us awake and aware of our rights in a constitutional democracy.”

“They — the ones on whom the raids are currently being conducted — are not against the government. They are FOR the nation. Just as we are. All of us. And the more we remind ourselves and our government of this, the more they will remember that they are here not for themselves, but for us. For all of us,” signatories further argued.

It can be noted that since September 07, an array of non-profits, including a think tank, some international NGOs and a funder of independent media, have been ‘raided’ and subjected to intrusive, sweeping seizures of information by Income Tax authorities without any reasons being provided.

