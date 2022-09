ED seizes over Rs 7 cr cash after raids on Kolkata-based gaming app operators

New Delhi/Kolkata: The ED on Saturday said it has seized more than Rs 7 crore in cash after it raided the promoters of a Kolkata-based mobile gaming app company as part of a money-laundering investigation.

A picture released by the federal agency showed bundles of seized Rs 500 currency notes along with a few in the denomination of Rs 2,000 and Rs 200 stacked together on a bed.

The searches were conducted at half-a-dozen locations of the gaming app named ‘E-Nuggets’ and its promoter identified as Aamir Khan and others, the Enforcement Directorate said in a statement.

“So far, more than Rs 7 crore in cash has been found at the premises and the counting is still in progress,” the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said.

The money laundering case stems from an FIR filed by the Kolkata Police against the company and its promoters in February 2021.

This FIR was registered at the Park Street Police Station based on a complaint filed by the Federal Bank authorities before a court in Kolkata, the ED said.

Aamir Khan, son of Nesar Ahmed Khan, launched mobile gaming application E-Nuggets which was designed to defraud the public, the agency alleged.

“During the initial period, the users were rewarded with a commission and the balance in the wallet could be withdrawn hassle-free.

“This provided initial confidence among users, and they started investing bigger amounts for a greater percentage of commission and a greater number of purchase orders,” it said.

The ED said that after collecting a “handsome amount” from the public, the withdrawal from the said app was stopped all of a sudden under one pretext or the other such as system upgradation and investigation by law enforcement agencies.

Later, all data, including profile information, was wiped off the app servers. It was then the users understood the ploy, the ED said.

Official sources said the agency is investigating if this app and its operators had links with other “Chinese controlled” apps that had been issuing loans at exorbitant rates to gullible persons and in many cases the loan takers ended their lives after they were threatened by these loan operators to pay up.

