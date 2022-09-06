Bengal gets 'Best Destination for Culture' award by travel writers' forum

Kolkata: West Bengal has been adjudged as the Best Destination for Culture by a global organisation of travel writers , Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday.
The award will be conferred at the World Tourism and Aviation Leaders’ Summit in Berlin on March 9, 2023, the chief minister said.
“I am proud to announce that Pacific Area Travel Writers Association, an affiliate of the UN World Tourism Organisation, will confer WB with the International Travel Award 2023, for Best Destination for Culture,” Banerjee tweeted.
Noting that West Bengal has made its mark on the global cultural map, the chief minister congratulated all residents of the state for the achievement.
