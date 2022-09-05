Kohima: The Headteacher of the Government Middle School (GMS) Officers Hill in Kohima, Mimi Yhoshü, on Monday received the National Award to Teachers, 2022, from the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

Mimi Yhoshü is among 45 teachers who were honoured with the prestigious award. From providing mid-day meals through the school’s kitchen garden to using recycled plastic bottles to build walls, Yhoshü’s contribution has been recognized.

The ‘National Awards To Teachers’ was given to teachers who enhanced the lives of students by improving the quality of school education.

As per reports, the teachers have been selected through a rigorous transparent and online three-stage selection process.

Mimi Yhoshü received the award from the President as India celebrated the 50th Teachers’ Day on Monday.

The day is celebrated on September 5 every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of India’s second President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was a scholar, philosopher, and Bharat Ratna awardee.

The award was presented to recognise the distinctive contributions of educators across the country.

