Bengal CID seizes around Rs 1.4 crore in cash from fish vendor's residence

Kolkata: The West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Sunday seized a large amount of cash, amounting to around Rs 1.4 crore, from the residence of a fish vendor in West Bengal’s Malda district, police said.
An investigation is underway to find out the source of the money trail and how he had amassed the wealth, a police officer said.
Acting on a tip-off, CID sleuths seized the cash from the Gajole residence of fish vendor Jayprakash Saha, who was present during the raid, the officer said.
The total amount of money was counted to Rs 1,39,03,000, he said.
The officer said it is being investigated whether Saha was involved in narcotics smuggling as the area is close to the India-Bangladesh international border.
