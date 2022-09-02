PM to commission new aircraft carrier today

Kochi: India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier — INS Vikrant — the largest ship ever built in India’s maritime history, will be commissioned here on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived here on Thursday, will commission the warship, housing state-of-the-art automation features and built at a cost of Rs 20,000 crore, at the Cochin Shipyard.

See more INS Vikrant is an example of Government's thrust to making India's defence sector self-reliant. https://t.co/97GkAzZ3sk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 2, 2022

The Prime Minister will also unveil the new Naval Ensign (Nishaan), doing away with the colonial past on the occasion.

Modi has described September 2 as a “landmark day for India’s efforts to become Aatmanirbhar in the defence sector” as the first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant will be commissioned.

A host of dignitaries including Defence Minister Rajnath, Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Governor Arif Mohamad Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and top officials of Navy and Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) will attend the one-and-a-half hour long commissioning ceremony being organised at the shipyard.

