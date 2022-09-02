PM Commissions INS Vikrant

Kochi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned India’s first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant here on Friday, that put India into a select league of countries with domestic capability to build such large war ships.

The Prime Minister commissioned the carrier, built at a cost of Rs 20,000 crore, at a function organised at the Cochin Shipyard Limited here.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

See more INS Vikrant is an example of Government's thrust to making India's defence sector self-reliant. https://t.co/97GkAzZ3sk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 2, 2022

With the commissioning of Vikrant, India joined a select group of nations having the niche capability to indigenously design and build an aircraft carrier.

The commissioning ceremony was attended by a host of dignitaries including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Kerala Governor Arif Mohamad Khan, state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and top officials of Navy and Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL).

Modi unveiled a plaque to mark the induction of INS Vikrant, named after its predecessor that played a crucial role in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, into the Navy.

The carrier is equipped with state-of-the-art features.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said INS Vikrant is an example of Indian government’s thrust to making its defence sector self-reliant and has made the country part of the select group of nations who can indigenously make aircraft carriers.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Modi also unveiled the Indian Navy’s new ensign which drops the St George’s Cross and incorporates the royal seal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Addressing a large gathering at the commissioning ceremony of INS Vikrant, Modi said with the new ensign, the country has shed its colonial past.

Till today Indian Naval flags carried a sign of slavery which has been replaced with a new one inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, he said.

Modi also spoke about certain features of the aircraft carrier — which he described as a floating airfield, a floating town — and said that power generated in it can light up 5,000 houses.

“INS Vikrant is not a mere war machine but proof of India’s skill and talent. It is special, different,” Modi said and highlighted the indigenisation efforts behind the massive ship, including the steel that went into its making.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read | Auto sales in fast lane on easing chip shortage blues, festive demand

Trending Stories









