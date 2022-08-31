PM Modi expresses anguish over deaths in Kishtwar accident

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed anguish at the loss of lives in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district and announced compensation to the families of the victims.

Eight people were killed and three others suffered serious injuries when their car skidded off the road and plunged into a 300-feet gorge in Kishtwar on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The PMO quoting Modi tweeted, “Saddened by the accident in Kishtwar. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at earliest. Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.”

See more Saddened by the accident in Kishtwar. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at earliest. Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 31, 2022

Also read | Govt has no strategy to tackle Chinese Apps duping Indians: Cong

Trending Stories









