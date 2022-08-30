Vakratunda mahakaaya suryakoti samaprabha Nirvignam kurume deva sarva kaaryeshu sarvada — “O the Lord with a curved trunk and with a magnificent body, whose radiance is that of millions of suns. I bow to you Lord, such that all my works get done without any obstacles, all the time.“

Ganesh Chaturthi marks the birth of the elephant-headed deity Ganesha, the god of prosperity and wisdom. Also khown as Vinayaka Chaturthi, the festival will be celebrated on August 31.

It begins on the fourth day (chaturthi) of the month of Bhadrapada (August–September), the sixth month of the Hindu calendar.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The festival is known for its magnificent celebration in various parts of the country by bringing home the bright and huge idols of Lord Ganpati while people dance and sing with elation to welcome Bappa.

Here are some Ganesh Chaturthi wishes, messages and images you can share with your dear ones-

“May Lord Ganesh eliminate all the negativity and obstacles from your life. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022!”

“May the divine blessings of Lord Ganesh make your life blissful and happy. May all your dreams get fulfilled and you find the strength to overcome every obstacle. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022!”

“Ganpati Bappa Morya! May Lord Ganesha bless you with wisdom, intelligence, prosperity, happiness and success. Wish you a great Ganesh Chaturthi 2022!”

“A new sunrise, a new start, let’s take the blessings of divine Lord and start our day. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“May the blessings of Lord Ganesha always be with you. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!”

May Lord Ganesha fill your home with prosperity and fortune. Best wishes on Vinayak Chaturthi for you and your family! Wish u A Great Vinayak Chaturthi.

Wishing that this year, Lord Ganesha blesses you with lots of happiness, success and prosperity! Happy Vinayak Chaturthi 2022!

Destroy your sorrows, enhance your happiness, and create goodness all around you! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

As rains bless the earth likewise, may Lord Ganesha bless you with never ending happiness. Keep smiling and reciting Ganapati Bappa Morya! Happy Vinayak Chaturthi 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

May the Lord remove all obstacles and showers you with blessings. Happy Vinayak Chaturthi!

I pray to Lord Ganesha to give you a prosperous and long life. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

May the Lord of wealth shower his blessings upon you and your close ones. Wishing you and your family a very joyous Ganesh Chaturthi!

Ganpati Bappa Morya! May Lord Ganesha bless you with all the happiness & success, on Ganesh Chaturthi!

Hoping this Ganesh Chaturthi will be the start of the year that brings the happiness for you.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

May Lord Ganapati always gives you many reasons to be happy. Wishing you all a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

May Lord Ganapathi bless you with the health, wealth, and happiness. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Hoping this Ganesh Chaturthi will be the start of the year that brings happiness for you and your entire family. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Also read | Nope: What is Jordan Peele’s message behind this sci-fi horror?

Trending Stories









