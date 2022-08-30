The statement made by President Menla Ethenpa of the Sikkim Football Association, terming support for Bhaichung Bhutia’s candidature as ‘betting on a losing horse’ was absurd and obnoxious.

In Sikkim, everything has a tinge of politics concocted, and there’s a deficit of a sense of belonging. The politicians blabbering imbecility is coherent, but local people with stature asserting without any validity is unseemly. To presume Bhutia, who was a sensation and who captained the Indian football team, as a losing horse had no abysm in the mention made by Menla.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

In normal circumstances, in the state where one belongs, the involvement of every populace in their multifarious capacity exists. Today, when the football icon is endeavouring to fight the election for the position of the AIFF president, I think every soul and organisation in the state should help in backing him, and helping in the crusade. Whatever discrepancies the two may have had, I think those should be kept aside. I was neither into football nor am I a proponent. I have never been an aficionado of the legend. But since he is a Sikkimese and has brought laurels to the state, it becomes a necessity for us to endorse him.

Somehow, the attitude and the temperament of us Sikkimese have always been that of iniquity and inconsequence, especially when it has to be ascertained for the cause of regional issues. Bhaichung Bhutia has been derided for having conjoined into politics by many and having formed the HSP. How triumphant has he been is not the question, but he has consistently raised pertinent issues concerning the quandary of the dwellers, which needs to be lauded. I think politics shouldn’t be crossbred into our daily lives and in every activity. The primary deficiency of most Sikkimese is most are self-centred, and the consistency of belonging never existed. If Bhaichung Bhutia is a losing horse, how come he was made the captain of the Indian football team? How come he was endorsed by two other states? I think our seniors need to be prudent in the statements they make.

Well, folks, with no vexation and umbrage indicated or implied, putting in my perspective after having glimpsed the assertion made through the forum, which I couldn’t recapitulate and particular coming from our people. Do all have a wonderful afternoon and think before you speak for remarks made do elicit misapprehension. Stay safe and prudent.

Also read | SC drops contempt case against Prashant Bhushan, Tarun Tejpal

Trending Stories









