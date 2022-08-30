45,026 women died by suicide in 2021, over half were homemakers

New Delhi: As many as 45,026 women died by suicide during 2021 in the country of whom more than half were homemakers.

According to a latest report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), a total of 1,64,033 people died of suicide in 2021 across the country of whom 1,18,979 were males.

Of the women who died by suicides, the highest number (23,178) was of homemakers followed by students (5,693) and daily wage earners (4,246), the report said.

The majority of suicides deaths of homemakers were reported in Tamil Nadu ( 3,221 out of 23,179) followed by Madhya Pradesh (3,055) and Maharashtra (2,861 suicides) which accounted for 13.9 percent, 13.2 percent and 12.3 percent of total such suicides during 2021 respectively.

It was observed that 66.9 percent (1,09,749 out of 1,64,033) of the suicide victims were married while 24.0 percent were unmarried (39,421).

Widowed and widower, divorcees and separated have accounted for 1.5 percent (2,485 victims), 0.5 percent (788 victims) and 0.5 percent (871 victims) of total suicide victims respectively during 2021.

The female ratio of suicide victims for the year 2021 was 72.5 : 27.4, which is more compared to the year 2020 (70.9: 29.1). The proportion of female victims was more in marriage-related issues (specifically in dowry-related issues) and impotence and infertility.

The age group (18 – below 30 years) and persons of 30 years – below 45 years of age were the most vulnerable groups resorting to suicide.

These age groups accounted for 34.5 percent and 31.7 percent of suicides respectively.

Family problems (3,233), love affairs (1,495) and illness (1,408) were the main causes of suicides among children (below 18 years of age).

A total of 28 transgender have committed suicide. Out of 28 transgender, 9 were unemployed persons and 7 were daily wage earners, 2 were self-employed persons and 1 each under housewives, professional, salaried persons, while 8 fall under other category.

Family Problems and illness were the major causes of suicides which accounted for 33.2 percent and 18.6 percent of total suicides respectively in 2021.

