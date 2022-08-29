BJP using central agencies, black money to dislodge elected state govts: Mamata

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said the central agencies and “ill-gotten money of the BJP” are being used to dislodge elected state governments run by parties that are opposed to the saffron camp.

She vowed to defeat the BJP in the next Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a rally of her party’s student wing, Banerjee said a malicious campaign has been unleashed against senior TMC leaders, including her, Firhad Hakim and Abhishek Banerjee.

“The BJP is branding everybody as thieves. They are campaigning in a way as if all of us in the TMC are thieves and only the BJP and its leaders are holy. Had I not been in politics, I would have torn out their tongues,” she said.

“They (BJP) are talking about the money with TMC leaders. From where is the BJP getting thousand of crores to dislodge elected state governments in line with the Maharashtra model? The BJP is parking money abroad through hawala. The BJP has to be defeated in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls,” she said.

Referring to the recent incident of the alleged rape of a woman at the India-Bangladesh border by BSF jawans, she wondered whether such an incident happened due to the Centre’s decision to broaden the paramilitary force’s jurisdiction from 15km to 50km in bordering areas.

“The BJP talks about ‘Beti Bachao’ and ‘Beti Padhao’ and its government released those involved in Bilkis Bano case. Is this justice? We will organise a 48-hour long dharna here in Kolkata to press for action against the accused,” she added.

