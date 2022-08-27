Sanction for 171 cases to prosecute over 600 'corrupt' officials pending: CVC

New Delhi: As many as 171 cases involving more than 600 officers accused of corruption were pending sanction for prosecution from different government departments, according to the Central Vigilance Commission’s latest report.

Of these, a highest of 65 such cases involving 325 officers are pending with the Department of Financial Services (DFS), 12 cases against 67 officers with the customs and central excise, 11 cases involving 30 officers with the Ministry of Railways and eight cases involving against 19 officers with the Ministry of Defence, it said.

These cases are being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Eight cases seeking sanction to prosecute 15 officers were pending with the government of Uttar Pradesh and six cases against eight officers were pending with the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions which is the nodal authority for the anti-corruption matters as on December 31, 2021, according to the report.

Five such cases involving eight officers are pending with the government of Jammu and Kashmir and four cases seeking approval to act against 36 officers are pending with the Delhi government, it said.

Four cases seeking sanction to prosecute 11 allegedly corrupt officers were pending with the Ministry of Coal and Mines and three each with the Ministry of Education and Ministry of External Affairs, the CVC annual report 2021 said.

The Income Tax department, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the Ministry of Labour and Employment have also kept three cases each pending, it said.

“The Commission reviews the progress of cases pending for sanction of prosecution with various organisations, under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988,” the report said.

Of the total pending cases, 82 of them involving 350 allegedly corrupt officers were lying undecided for over three months, the time limit to decide on such requests.

Of these, a highest of 28 cases involving 182 officers were pending for over three months with the Department of Financial Services, six cases against 10 officers with the Uttar Pradesh government and five cases involving 12 officers were pending with the Defence Ministry, the report said.

On receiving requests to grant sanction for prosecution under Section 19 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, all the ministries, departments and organisations concerned need to take decisions expeditiously, the CVC said.

The amended Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, also stipulates that the government or any competent authority should convey its decision within three months, it said.

In cases where consultation is required with the Attorney General or any law officer in his office, the period may be extended by a month but the reason must be recorded in writing, the report said.

