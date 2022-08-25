Guwahati: A wrestling video between a professional wrestler and a woman wearing yellow salwar kameez is widely circulating on social media. In the video, the professional wrestler is seen throwing an open challenge, within seconds a woman from the crowd clad in salwar kameez enters the wrestling ring and knocks down the trained wrestler.

Users who share the 2:46 minutes video claim that the trained wrestler is from Pakistan and the woman in salwar kameez who accepts the challenge and moved to the boxing ring is from Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu.

A Facebook user Ganesh Deshmukh while sharing the video says, “A Pakistani lady boxer after winning the match in Dubai challenged with pride for anyone from India to come forward to defeat her. A Spectator lady Vijaya Lakshmi from Tuthukudi in Tamil Nadu freely moved to boxing ring with determination and accepted the roaring challenge. See the scene.”

There are several posts on Facebook with the same claim. Click here.

Fact-check

We fragmented the video into different keyframes using the InVID tool and performed a reverse image search on one of the keyframes. This led to a report published on IndiaTV on June 17, 2016.

The viral video is from 2016 of Continental Wrestling Entertainment (CWE), a professional wrestling promotion and training school launched by Indian WWE champion The Great Khali in Jalandhar in Punjab.

To further confirm the IndiaTV report we did a Google search using relevant keywords and found this report by Indian Express published on the same date. It also states that the video is from the same event organized by CWE.

While the salwar kameez-clad woman who accepted the challenge of the professional wrestler is identified as Kavita, a former Haryana police officer, the other woman wrestler is identified as BB Bull Bull.

“The woman, who’s a former Haryana police officer and power-lifting and mixed martial arts champion Kavita, is seen knocking down the woman wrestler, BB Bull Bull, within minutes as the crowd cheers on,” Indian Express reported.

We also found a fact-check report by BOOM published on June 24, 2018. The report shows that the same video was made viral earlier as well. BOOM has quoted the Office In-charge of Continental Wrestling Entertainment in their report.

“They are professional wrestlers and have no connection to Pakistan. The name of the lady is not Sandhya Phadke but Kavita Devi and she has also gone to WWE from our organisation. As far as I know, she doesn’t have any connection with RSS. The other lady in the video challenging the crowd is BB Bull Bull who is going to have a fight soon in Himachal,” it said.

The video is also available on the YouTube channel of CWE. Click here to watch.

Thus it can be safely concluded that the claim to link the video with Pakistan is completely baseless and misleading.

