BSF hands over 2 rescued Bangladeshi fishermen to BGB

Kolkata: The Border Security Force on Tuesday handed over to its Bangladeshi counterpart two rescued fishermen of the neighbouring country, whose boats had capsized in inclement weather in the Haribhanga river, a BSF release said.

According to the release, the BSF jawans who were patrolling the Haribhanga River in North 24 Parganas district on their boats rescued the two Bangladeshi fishermen whose boats had capsized due to bad weather.

“The duo identified as Md. Hanif Maula and Md Salim Holder were rescued with the help of Indian fishermen. Later they were handed over to the Border Guard Bangladesh as a gesture of humanity and goodwill,” it stated.

