Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja welcome baby boy

Mumbai: Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja have become parents to a baby boy.

The news was shared by veteran actor Neetu Kapoor and choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan, who posted a special message that they received from the couple on their Instagram Stories.

The message read, “On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It’s only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed – Sonam and Anand.”

Both Neetu Kapoor and Farah congratulated the pair as well as Sonam’s parents Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor.

Sonam, known for her work in films like Neerja , Raanjhanaa and Delhi 6 , had announced her pregnancy in March.

The 37-year-old actor tied the knot with Anand, 39, in 2018. Her last big screen outing was in the 2019 comedy The Zoya Factor , opposite Dulquer Salmaan.

