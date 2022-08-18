New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India Limited today launched the third variant in the Alto family, the all-new Alto K10.

The hatchback comes with fresh new exteriors, options of automatic and manual transmission and several other upgrades.

The vehicle was launched with the tagline #IndiaKiChalPadi, and has been conceptualised, designed and developed in India using Suzuki’s platform, powertrain and technology. It will come in a 1.0 L Dual Jet and Dual VVT engine.

Introducing the new variant of Alto K10, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Alto over the years has captured the hearts of over 4.32 million Indian customers and remained the No. 1 selling car in the country for 16 consecutive years in its iconic 22-year journey. The All-New Alto K10 is set to take its legacy forward with its fresh new design, advanced tech and safety features, coupled with spacious interiors, and a Next-Gen K-series 1.0L engine.”

Takeuchi also revealed the prices of the new variant which will cost between Rs 3,99,000 and Rs 5,83,500.

Here are specifications that may help you understand what new has been added to the new variant of K10.

Exteriors

• New headlamps

• Honeycomb pattern grille

• New rear lamps

• R13 wheels with new full wheel covers

Interiors

• Center-focused dashboard design

• Floating audio unit

• New cabin design with added leg space

• Grey-coloured seats with beige accents

• 14-litre boot space

Engine

• The new variant of Alto K10 will come in a 1.0L engine with 5MT and AGS with 1.0L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine

• 49kW(66.62PS)@5500rpm of peak power and 89Nm@3500rpm of max torque.

• Fuel-efficiency of 24.90 km/l (AGS) and 24.39 km/l (MT).

• It will also be available with both 5-speed Manual and Automatic Gear Shift (AGS) transmission options.

Additional Features

• 17.78cm (7-inch) SmartPlay studio infotainment system with smartphone navigation and connectivity with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and other SmartPlay Studio apps.

• Steering mounted audio & voice controls

• Front and rear door speakers.

• Digital speedometer display, front power window

switches on the instrument panel and remote keyless entry.

Safety Features

• Dual Airbags

• Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with

Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD)

• Pre-tensioner and force limiter front seat belts

• Reverse parking sensors

• Speed sensing auto door lock and high-speed alert among others.

Maruti Suzuki has also added three new colour options- Sizzling Red, Speedy Blue and Earth Gold.

The automobile company has also enabled options to personalise the design with two new themes: Impacto and Glinto.

The key accessories of this package are front grille garnish, head lamp garnish, tail lamp garnish, door visor – garnish insert and more.

