Guwahati: As India marked 75 years of independence on August 15, the national flag was flared at an altitude of over 30 kms. Space Kidz India, an aerospace organisation which helps create young scientists from the country, sent the tricolour to the edge of the space on a balloon.

“Celebrating 75 years of Independence by unfurling the Indian Flag @ 30 km in Near Space,” said Space Kidz India, tweeting a video of the flag.

This was a part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations that marks the completion of 75 years of Independence.

Space Kidz India said, “This is a mark of respect and tribute to all the freedom fighters and pride to people who are struggling hard to make India proud every day.”

Space Kidz India is the same organisation which had recently launched the satellite “AzaadiSat”, built by 750 schoolgirls.

Indian-American astronaut, Raja Chari also shared a photo of the Indian flag at the International Space Station.

“On Indian Independence eve I’m reminded of Indian diaspora that I could see from @Space_Station where my immigrant father’s home town of Hyderabad shines bright. @nasa is just 1 place Indian Americans make a difference every day. Looking forward to @IndianEmbassyUS celebration,” he said in a tweet.

