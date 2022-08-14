Kolkata: India’s seafood exports rose 15 per cent on-year to USD 1.99 billion in the first quarter ended June 2022, a senior official said on Friday.

“In 2021-22, total exports were 7.76 billion, a jump of 30 per cent over FY21,” Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) Chairman K N Raghavan said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

He was here to participate in a roadshow for the India International Seafood Show 2023 to be held in Kolkata on February 15-17, 2023, after a gap of 16 years.

The official said seafood shipments to Europe are expected to increase in the years to come, with the likely easing of certain curbs imposed by the European Union.

Europe contributes about 15 per cent of the total exports in this segment.

“An EU audit is slated soon, following which the embargo on registering new units is expected to be lifted,” Raghavan said.

India faces embargoes related to residue antibiotic traces in shrimp export consignments, restricting shipments of marine products to the European market.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Indian government has been taking several measures to overcome the problem through direct intervention and dialogues, said Seafood Exporters Association of India President Jagdeesh Fofandi, who was also present at the event.

He said the government is aiming at doubling marine exports by 2025.

Frozen shrimp remained India’s major export item in terms of quantity and value in 2021-22, accounting for a share of 53 per cent in quantity and 75 per cent of the total revenue, as per government data.

The US is the largest market with a 43 per cent share, followed by China and Europe (15 per cent each) and Japan (9 per cent).

Also read | Manipur: 550 gm heroin seized, one arrested in Imphal

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









