New Delhi: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday came down heavily on the Congress and what he dubbed as pseudo-secular ‘tukde-tukde gang’ and Left liberals for allegedly trying to destroy the Indian judiciary.
“Why pseudo secular TUKDE-TUKDE Gang, Left-libertarianism & Congress party are hell-bent to destroy Indian Judiciary?” he wrote on Twitter.
He also tagged a media report in which Manan Kumar Mishra, the Chairman of the Bar Council of India, had attacked fellow lawyer Prashant Bhushan for his alleged remarks against the judiciary at a webinar.
