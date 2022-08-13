New Delhi: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday came down heavily on the Congress and what he dubbed as pseudo-secular ‘tukde-tukde gang’ and Left liberals for allegedly trying to destroy the Indian judiciary.

“Why pseudo secular TUKDE-TUKDE Gang, Left-libertarianism & Congress party are hell-bent to destroy Indian Judiciary?” he wrote on Twitter.

See more Why Pseudo Secular TUKDE-TUKDE Gang, Left-libertarianism & Congress Party are Hell-Bent to destroy Indian Judiciary ?https://t.co/TQfiVGQryJ — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 12, 2022

He also tagged a media report in which Manan Kumar Mishra, the Chairman of the Bar Council of India, had attacked fellow lawyer Prashant Bhushan for his alleged remarks against the judiciary at a webinar.

