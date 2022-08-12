Guwahati: An ongoing virtual youth festival is doing its bit to unlock conversations on Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) among youngsters from rural and tribal areas.

Steered by the youth-led movement, Baatein Unlocked (BU), this one-of-a-kind online cultural fest is reaching out to youth through a series of virtual meet-ups, dance and music, skill-building modules, youth forums, panels, and influencer engagements, among some offline activities.

This online initiative is unlike several others as it has managed to bring onboard content creators and pop culture influencers to spread awareness about SRHR even in rural and tribal areas.

For instance, a few days ago, Baatein Unlocked, in collaboration with Adivasi Originals, a platform that showcases tribal music, language, music, attire and cinema, and Nagpuri Tribal Hub, a platform that amplifies Nagpuri and other regional dancers and singers, hosted a series of Idea Jams that brought together dancers, singers, poets and actors to create content on SRHR.

Talented young artists from various parts of India, including Jharkhand and Odisha, also performed virtually in front of over 300 people.

“It was quite an unusual experience to present contemporary as well as folk-dance forms like Domkach, Jhumair, and Lahasua before a virtual audience of young people and to also share information that can potentially empower them and encourage them to speak their minds about subjects that are considered taboo. This is why the theme of this session was, ‘Learn Dance Steps and Let’s Unlock Conversations’,” B Boy R Wind, part of All Style Dance Crew from Ranchi and part of Nagpuri Tribal Hub, said.

Another dancer from the group, Ani Shelina, said, “It was my aspiration to dance, but I wasn’t allowed to due to family pressures. I recently started my journey with dance again, if you’re true to yourself, you can take decisions. You can take a stand and be vocal about education, independence, career, and choices.”

A unique aspect of this outreach initiative by Baatein Unlocked is the relatability of the content creators. These are an important part of the youth community, often representing similar demographics, lifestyles, problems, challenges, identities, and aspirations, making them extremely relatable to the average teenager.

Dhruv Arora, a representative of Baatein Unlocked, said, “The festival is an attempt to meet youth where they are, physically and metaphorically. By being technologically accessible, linguistically relatable, and with the help of pop-culture influencers and local content creators, we are now talking to youth who have never engaged with SRHR before. Through these networks, conversations about contraceptive use, relationships, consent, gender, sexuality, and identity have now reached over 2,30,000 young people. We are now hoping to unlock even more spaces where the young can express themselves without fear of judgment.”

The second session of the festival to be held on August 12 will celebrate Adivasi Diwas and International Youth Day in partnership again with ‘Nagpuri Tribal Hub’ and showcase tribal identities, diverse cultures and songs, besides starting a dialogue with the audience.

More than 10 micro-influencers will also be brought in to address the audience. Various offline activities like informative puppet shows and wall art sessions will be conducted as well.

Every year, International Youth Day is celebrated on August 12 to mark the contribution of today’s youth to the development of society.

