There is no other bond half as beautiful and precious as the one shared between a brother and sister.

To celebrate this inimitable bond between siblings, the festival of Raksha Bandha is celebrated in India, with full zest every year.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

This year Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 11, 2022.

Raksha Bandhan is derived from ‘Raksha‘, a Sanskrit word that means protection and Bandhan which means a bond, translating this festival to the bond of love, protection, loyalty, care and commitment a brother and sister have for each other.

Here are some Rakhi wishes, messages and quotes to share with your siblings on this beautiful occasion.

Rakhi 2022 wishes:

I cannot imagine how colourless my life would have been had it not been for your charm and love. Happy Rakhi, brother/sister!

No one understands me as you do. You are my strongest ally and closest companion. Happy Rakhi, dear sister/brother!

Distance can do little to separate those who are linked by the heart. Sending you love and wishes on this special day. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

We are miles apart from each other but are still connected as we are entrenched in each other’s hearts forever. Happy Rakhi!

It has been an absolute honour to call you my sibling. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Thinking of you and all the memories we have created together on this special day. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

I have always confided in you and you have always given me the freedom to do so many amazing things in my life. Happy Raksha Bandhan Bhaiya!

You mean more to me than any words can express. The countless memories I have with you are something I always cherish and appreciate. I don’t know what I would do without you! Happy Raksha Bandhan.

You never say no, you never say that’s impossible, and you never say you can’t. That’s my bro, a superman who make things possible and who make paths smoother. I love you, Bro.

Rakhi 2022 quotes

“We know one another’s faults, virtues, catastrophes, mortifications, triumphs, rivalries, desires, and how long we can each hang by our hands to a bar. We’ve been banded together under pack codes and tribal laws.” – Rose Macaulay

“We shared parents, home, pets, celebrations, catastrophes, secrets. And the threads of our experience became so interwoven that we are linked. I can never be utterly lonely, knowing you share the planet.” – Pam Brown

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Your parents leave you too soon and your kids and spouse come along late, but your siblings know you when you are in your most inchoate form.” – Jeffrey Kluger

“Your brother and sister, if you have them, are the brother and sister you know best. They may not be the ones you like the best. They may not be the most interesting, but they are the closest and probably the clearest to you.” – James Salter

“My big brother still thinks he’s a better singer than me.”– Rod Stewart

“Your brother and sister, if you have them, are the brother and sister you know best. They may not be the ones you like the best. They may not be the most interesting, but they are the closest and probably the clearest to you.” – James Salter

“Brothers and sisters are as close as hands and feet.” – Vietnamese Proverb

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“A brother is a friend given by Nature.” – Jean Baptiste Legouve

“To have a loving relationship with a sister is not simply to have a buddy or a confident, it is to have a soulmate for life.” – Victoria Secunda

“We hang out, we help one another, we tell one another our worst fears and biggest secrets, and then just like real sisters, we listen and don’t judge.”– Adriana Trigiani

Also read | Blackpink announces release date of new album ‘Born Pink’

Trending Stories









