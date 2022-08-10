Mumbai: Viacom18 Sports, India’s newest premier sports network, will broadcast the 131st edition of Indian Oil Durand Cup, which will be held in Kolkata, Guwahati and Imphal from 16th August to 18th September. The competition will be telecast live across Sports18 1 SD & HD, Sports 18 Khel (Sports Free-to-air channel) and live streamed on Voot.

The coverage of the Indian Oil Durand Cup, curtain raiser of the Indian football season, will kick off with Mohammedan SC taking on FC Goa on 16th August. Twenty teams including 11 Indian Super League teams, five from I-League, and four from Indian Armed Forces will take part in competition.

“The Durand Football Tournament Society (DFTS) is pleased to welcome Viacom18 Sports as the broadcasting partner for the 131st edition of the Durand Cup,” said Lt General KK Repswal Chief of staff Eastern Command & Chairman Durand Organising Committee. “This tournament is a testimony of India’s rich football tradition, and we hope sports fans will enjoy the live coverage on Voot as well as Sports18 channels.”



“The legacy of Durand Cup is unmatched and its contribution to Indian football immeasurable,” said Viacom18 Sports Head of Content Siddharth Sharma. “The addition of Asia’s oldest football competition and Indian football’s season opener strengthens Viacom18 Sport’s robust portfolio of football properties that includes the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue1 and other global sports events.”



Former India player Henry Menezes and India women’s team goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan will form the commentary panel alongside former association footballers Karan Sawhney and Darren Caldeira across matches on Sports18 1, Sports18 Khel, and Voot.

Viewers can continue to watch their preferred sports by downloading Viacom18’s premium video-on-demand platform Voot (iOS & Android) and JioTV (iOS & Android). For the latest updates, news, scores, and videos, fans can follow Sports18 on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

