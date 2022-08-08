Commonwealth Games Schedule on Day 11
Badminton player PV Sindhu

Birmingham: Following is India’s schedule at the Commonwealth Games on the 11th day on Monday.

All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST)

BADMINTON:

Women’s singles gold medal match: PV Sindhu – 1:20pm

Men’s singles gold medal match: Lakshya Sen – 2:10pm

Men’s doubles gold medal match: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty – 3:00pm

HOCKEY:

Men’s Gold Medal Match: India vs Australia – 5:00pm

TABLE TENNIS:

Men’s Singles Bronze Medal Match: G Sathiyan – 3:35pm

Men’s Singles Gold Medal Match: Achanta Sharath Kamal – 4:25pm.

Also read | Sharath-Akula wins gold in mixed doubles TT

Trending Stories

Latest Stories

Leave a comment

Leave a comment Cancel reply