40 injured as bus overturns in West Bengal's Howrah district

Kolkata: At least 40 people were injured after the bus in which they were travelling overturned at Bagnan in West Bengal’s Howrah district in the early hours of Monday, police said.

“The condition of five of the injured is critical,” they said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The accident happened around 3 am when the bus, which was headed to Digha, turned turtle at Chandrapur on National Highway-16, a senior police officer said.

The injured passengers are undergoing treatment at Uluberia Sub-divisional Hospital, he said.

“There were 70 passengers in the bus… The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained,” the officer said.

Also read | Guwahati: Another body found near Rupnagar, murder suspected

Trending Stories









