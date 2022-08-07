Annu Rani becomes first Indian female javelin thrower to win medal in CWG

Birmingham: Annu Rani scripted history as she became the first Indian female javelin thrower to win a medal, a bronze, in the Commonwealth Games on the penultimate day here on Sunday.
Rani sent the spear to a distance of 60m in her fourth attempt to finish third.
World champion Kelsey-Lee Barber of Australia stole the gold with a final round throw of 64.43m from compatriot Mackenzie Little (64.27m) who was leading at the end of the penultimate round.
Before Rani, Kashinath Naik and Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra had won a bronze and a gold in the men’s javelin throw respectively.
Naik had won the medal at the 2010 Delhi Games while Chopra won the gold in Gold Coast in 2018.
Also read | CWG: Savita stars as Indian women win hockey medal after 16 years
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam police officer arrested for accepting bribe
- Arrested Meghalaya BJP leader not cooperating with sex racket probe: Police
- Boxers Nikhat Zareen, Amit Panghal, and Nitu grab CWG gold medals
- Security beefed up at Kolkata’s Indian Museum after shooting
- EC issues ‘Certification of Election’ to next VP Dhankhar
- PM Modi urges youngsters to take part in handloom startup grand challenge