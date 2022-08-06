Friendship Day: 7 movies to watch with your BFFs 

Friendship Day is the time to celebrate the most precious bonds of life which occur annually on the first Sunday every August.

One can’t imagine life without friends. They are the family that we choose and the companion we cherish.

This day celebrates the importance of loving bonds that are the purest type of human relationship.

The strength of friendship deserves a celebration no matter where they are in the world.

Here’s a list of movies to watch and to mark this special occasion –

Chhichhore

Plan an intimate reunion with your friends this Friendship Day and watch this film. Chhichhore offers fun as well as some heartwarming scenes.

The message and great acting in this film, make it popular among moviegoers.

Hera Pheri

This movie is everyone’s favourite and how can you not love the iconic characters Raju-Shyam-Baburao and their friendship?

This movie will entertain you fully and is the best way to spend this friendship day.

Dil Chahta Hai

Here’s a movie that changed the definition of friendship. Everybody connects and relates on a personal level with the movie which makes it a must-watch.

Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani

This film is a toast to friendship and love. The movie taught us that you can have everything in life and still feel lonely if you do not have friends around.

Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani is a revitalizing take on all forms of relationships.

3 idiots

This is a must-watch addition to the list because of how relatable it is to everyone. The iconic trio Rancho, Raju and Farhan and their series of adventures will make you reminisce about your college days.

This film depicts the sheer simplicity and the influence of a good friend that can truly help you succeed in life.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Revisiting childhood days with this movie on friendship and love is the foolproof way to spend Friendship Day.

This movie immortalised “Pyaar Dosti hai” and Rahul, Anjali and Tina changed the dynamics and definition of friendships.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

A film about facing one’s fears and the power of friendship.

This film teaches us what true spirit is and that when it comes to friendship, one should not see things like status, family background, bank balance or personality.

It also teaches us to live for the moment and never postpone doing things that will make us happy. And only a friend can help you realise this.

With this film, one can have a gala time with buddies and say cheers to your bond.

