1,472 vacancies in IAS, 864 in IPS in various states: Union Minister

New Delhi: There are 1,472 vacancies in Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and 864 in Indian Police Service (IPS) in various states as on January 1, 2022, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.

In order to ensure optimal intake of directly recruited IAS officers, the government has increased their annual intake to 180 through civil services examination (CSE) since CSE-2012, on the basis of the recommendations of Baswan committee, he said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The committee had also recommended that any number above 180 would compromise quality, exceed the LBSNAA’s capacity and lead to distortion in the career pyramid of IAS officers, particularly for senior posts in the government of India, said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel.

Mussoorie-based LAl Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) is the country’s premier training institute for the civil servants.

As on 01.01.2022, there are 1,472 vacancies in IAS and 864 vacancies in IPS in various states, the minister said.

Occurrence and filing up of vacancies is a continuous process. It is the endeavour of the central government to fill up the vacancies in the cadres, he said.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts civil services examination for filing up of vacancies on direct recruitment basis in the category of IAS & IPS every year.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

As regards IPS officers, intake of IPS through CSE has been increased to 200 from CSE-2020, the minister said.

Further, to fill up vacancies in promotion quota, selection committee meetings are held by UPSC with the state governments, he added.

Also read | Weightlifter Gurdeep Singh bags bronze in +109kg

Trending Stories









