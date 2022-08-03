Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: MPs participate in rally from Red Fort

New Delhi: Several MPs, including central ministers and young parliamentarians, on Wednesday took part in a bike rally in Delhi that originated from the Red Fort to pay tribute to the nation’s freedom fighters as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Tricolours in the streets and MPs on wheels, the event sought to heighten the sense of patriotism among citizens while sending out a social message.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, who also rode a bike from the venue as part of the event, shared his thoughts with reporters near India Gate.

“Various central ministers, MPs and young leaders came together and started the bike rally from the historic Red Fort to spread the message that we are paying tribute to our freedom fighters and remembering them, and also to assure that in this Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, we will work to maintain the unity and integrity of the nation to enhance the glory of India,” he said.

Thakur, a fourth-term Lok Sabha MP from Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh, also holds the portfolio of Youth Affairs and Sports.

The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ bike rally came a day after the Ministry of Culture hosted a mega ‘Tiranga Utsav’ event on Tuesday to mark the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the ‘Tiranga Utsav’ appealed to citizens to participate in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign with enthusiasm to tell the world that India has “risen from slumber” and swiftly moving forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi while being on course to become a great power.

See more Urged everyone to participate in #HarGharTiranga Abhiyan by hoisting the national flag at their home between 13-15 Aug, as there could be no better way to pay our tributes to the freedom fighters and immortal martyrs who gave everything for India’s freedom. pic.twitter.com/tXixv4zLsC — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 2, 2022

