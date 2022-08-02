35-yr-old foreign national tests positive for monkeypox in Delhi

New Delhi: A 35-year-old man of African origin with no recent history of foreign travel has tested positive for monkeypox in Delhi, making it the country’s eighth case of the infection and the city’s third, official sources said on Tuesday.
The man was admitted to the Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital on Monday, they said.
The first monkeypox patient was discharged on Monday night.
