After decades of declining tiger numbers, the world is finally seeing a rise in their population in some countries, including India. This is the result of action and advocacy that began with the Global Tiger Summit in 2010, led by governments, law enforcement, and local communities.

Now, 12 years later, in the Year of the Tiger, India is proud to host the International Tiger Youth Summit 2022 to raise awareness on tigers and shine the light on the youth raising their voices for these magnificent cats. World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) is hosting the event on 28th July 2022 which will culminate in the 2022 Youth Declaration on Tiger Conservation ahead of next month’s inter-governmental discussions on the Global Tiger Recovery Programme.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The virtual event is hosted every 12 years during the Lunar Year of the Tiger and brings together young people from 13 tiger range countries and beyond to highlight the urgent need to protect tigers. Youth ambassadors at the event will then have the opportunity to discuss critical conservation challenges with a panel of key tiger experts.

The summit will culminate in the presentation of the 2022 Youth Declaration for Tiger Conservation to the Global Tiger Forum, an inter-governmental body for tiger conservation coordinating the Global Tiger Recovery Program planning for 2023-2034. This year’s Youth Summit declaration will see young leaders call on governments and businesses in tiger range countries to finally put words into action in a bid to secure a future for the iconic big cat.

This comes ahead of vital international negotiations taking place this year to determine the next 12-year Global Tiger Recovery Programme 2022-2034.

“The voices of the youth delegates need to be heard by decision-makers in tiger range countries to ensure that we create a future with wild tigers as part of a conservation legacy for future generations.,” Stuart Chapman, Leader of WWF Tigers Alive Initiative said in a statement.

Assam saw active participation by various organisations during this month building up to the grand event to be held by WWF on 28 July, culminating in the presentation of the “2022 Youth Declaration for Tiger Conservation” to the Global Tiger Forum. The Global Tiger Forum is an inter-governmental body for tiger conservation.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Gauhati University virtually participated at the National Tiger Summit hosted by WWF India on 24th June, 2022 along with 20 youth delegates from different parts of India. On 29th July International Tiger Day WWF India AAPSO in collaboration with BSG and NF Railways is organising a programme for awareness since this year is also observed as the International Year of Tigers in Maligaon.

Also read | Assam education board developing app for school students: Minister

Trending Stories









