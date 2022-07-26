PM Modi meets President Droupadi Murmu: Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday for the first time after her assumption of the office a day ago.

Murmu, a former governor of Jharkhand, was sworn in as the 15th President of the country on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Prime Minister @narendramodi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, first time after her assumption of office yesterday,” the President’s Secretariat tweeted.

See more Prime Minister @narendramodi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, first time after her assumption of office yesterday. pic.twitter.com/o8C0IiVGCZ — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 26, 2022

Also read | Fact-checking claims GoI will give free smartphones to everyone

Trending Stories









