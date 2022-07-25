New Delhi: Union Ayush minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday inspected the newly constructed campus of the National Institute of Unani Medicine (NIUM) at Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

See more Happy to visit the National Institute of Unani Medicine (NIUM) in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh with colleague Shri @Gen_VKSingh ji.



Inspected the campus and planted a sapling to mark the occasion. pic.twitter.com/C9tUmN9XQA — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) July 24, 2022

The institute is an extension of a similar facility in Bengaluru and will be the first-of-its-kind to be established in northern India, an Ayush ministry statement said.

Sonowal said the National Policy on Health envisages inter alia mainstreaming of Ayush in healthcare and to integrate these systems in areas of education, research in all tiers of healthcare delivery, the statement said.

He said the Ministry of Ayush has undertaken various steps to encourage research and development, and innovation, develop apex Institutes for education, and research in the Unani Medicine.

I am confident this Unani institute will popularise the Ayush system and cater to the needs of northern region of the country, he added.

The foundation stone for the NIUM was laid on March 1, 2019. It will have 14 departments and provide post graduate and doctoral courses in various disciplines of Unani Medicine, the statement said.

The institute will also focus on fundamental aspects, drug development, quality control, safety evaluation and scientific validation of Unani medicine and practices. It will establish benchmark standards in education, healthcare and research, it said.

NIUM is constructed at a cost of Rs 381 crore and shall also function as an international collaboration centre for global promotion and research in Unani Medicine, it stated.

The institute will have a pivotal role in making bilateral and multilateral collaboration with the universities/research organisations of international repute, the statement added.

