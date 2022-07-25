GANGTOK: Boxer Lovlina Borgohain has made allegations of ‘continuous harassment’ by the Boxing Federation of India after her coach Sandhya Gurung was denied entry to train her at the Games village in Birmingham as part of Commonwealth Games 2022.

The 24-year-old boxer alleged that her coaching schedule has been disrupted because of the harassment her coaches are facing, as they are not being permitted to enter the premises where she is currently training.

Expressing her anger on Twitter, the ace pugilist wrote, “Every time my coaches, who helped me win a medal at the Olympics, have been removed from my training process and competition. One of these coaches, Sandhya Gurung ji, is also a Dronacharya awardee. Despite thousands of requests, they are always allowed late for my training. This hampers my training, and puts me through a lot of hardships and mental harassment.”

“Now, my coach Sandhya Gurung ji is out of the Commonwealth village, as she is not allowed entry, and my training has been brought to a halt eight days before the games. My other coach has been sent back to India, despite multiple requests by me. I don’t understand how I am supposed to focus on my game. This situation ruined my performance during the last world championships as well. I don’t want this politics to ruin my Commonwealth Games too. I hope I can break through this politics and win a medal for my country. Jai Hind,” she posted.

Lovlina, who became the first Assamese female to represent India at the Olympics, is currently preparing for the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, scheduled from July 28 to August 8.

Lovlina’s coach Sandhya Gurung reached Birmingham on Sunday night, from Ireland, where she was training.

Speaking exclusively to EastMojo from Birmingham, Sandhya Gurung shared, “What she has mentioned is before I was not with the team so it was justified to be denied. But this time I am with the team. So what Lovlina has raised is understandable. I have valid accreditation as the coach, hence I should not be stopped. They are saying it will work out by this evening. There are other coaches, and we are staying in a different hotel. It is only that I am not being allowed to go and stay with the players. We cannot meet the players as I don’t have accreditation for that yet.”

Ushering some positivity in her statement, Gurung stated, “We will see what happens by evening when the organizers say they will sort the mess. We should not rush into decisions just yet. It can be a mistake.”

However, it appears the trouble of entry is only with Sandhya Gurung.

She stated, “For now the error is only with me, there are 3 coaches for the men’s team and there are two others for women apart from me. I am here for the women’s team. Among the three of us, I am the only one denied as I am without an accreditation card”.

Sandhya claimed that Lovlina is angry because she couldn’t train in the morning on Monday, just 4 days before the tournament.

“We were in Ireland and we reached here last night. The training was ongoing in Ireland, for four days we are to train here before the Games begin on July 29. We were to train in the morning but that didn’t happen hence she has reacted,” said Gurung.

Several attempts by EastMojo to contact the Boxing Federation of India’s secretary general Hemanta Kalita failed as he did not answer phone calls.

However, he told a leading sports magazine that the federation tried to get accreditation for Lovlina’s coach Sandhya Gurung but wasn’t successful.

“The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) allotted 25 percent officials on the total number of athletes. We have 12 athletes, so we got four officials. After that, we made a request and got another four. This includes coaches, a doctor, physio, etc. We put Sandhya Gurung’s name in the long list, we requested for her inclusion, the SAI also sanctioned her name, but the IOA is not doing it,” Kalita told Sportstar magazine.

