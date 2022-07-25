HM Shah congratulates Murmu on assuming charge as Prez

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday congratulated Droupadi Murmu on assuming charge as the President of the country, and hoped that her tenure will take India’s pride to new heights.

Murmu took oath as the 15th President of India. Chief Justice of India N V Ramana administered her oath at a ceremony held at Parliament’s Central Hall.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Many congratulations to Smt Droupadi Murmu on taking oath as the 15th President of India. I am sure that your tenure will take the pride of the country to new heights. Today’s historic day is a wonderful example of empowerment and ‘Antyodaya’ of every section following democratic values, Shah tweeted in Hindi.

See more भारत के 15वें राष्ट्रपति के रूप में शपथ लेने पर श्रीमती द्रौपदी मुर्मू जी को बहुत बहुत बधाई।



मुझे विश्वास है कि आपका कार्यकाल देश के गौरव को नई ऊंचाइयों पर ले जायेगा।



आज का यह ऐतिहासिक दिन लोकतांत्रिक मूल्यों पर चल हर वर्ग के सशक्तिकरण और अंत्योदय का एक अप्रतिम उदाहरण है। pic.twitter.com/UafbYSSUod — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 25, 2022

The oath taking ceremony was held in the presence of former president Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi amongst others.

Also Read | VP poll campaign: Margaret Alva reaches out to CMs of Delhi, Karnataka and Assam

Trending Stories









