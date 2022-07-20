Delhi-Guwahati flight's windshield cracks mid-air, diverted to Jaipur

New Delhi: A Go First flight heading from Delhi to Guwahati was diverted to Jaipur after the A320neo aircraft’s windshield cracked mid-air, aviation regulator DGCA officials said.
This is the third incident of technical malfunction on a Go First aircraft in two days.
On Tuesday, Go First’s Mumbai-Leh and Srinagar-Delhi flights faced engine snags and both planes were grounded by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.
