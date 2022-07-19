Prophet remarks row: SC protects Nupur Sharma from coercive action

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday granted suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma protection from coercive action in connection with FIRs/complaints filed against her in several states over her remarks on the Prophet made during a TV debate show.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala, while taking note of the alleged threats to life extended to Sharma after its July 1 order, also protected her from coercive action in the FIRs/complaints which may be registered or entertained in the future about the May 26 telecast.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Observing that it never wanted Sharma to visit every court for relief, the bench issued notices to the Centre and several states including Delhi, West Bengal, and Maharashtra on her plea and sought their responses by August 10.

The bench posted the matter for hearing on August 10.

On July 1, the same bench of the top court severely criticised Sharma for her controversial comments against the Prophet, saying her “loose tongue” has “set the entire country on fire” and that she is “single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country.”

Also Read | Bengal adds 1,449 more COVID-19 cases, 6 fatalities

Trending Stories









