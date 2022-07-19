Harshada clinches gold at Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting C'ships

New Delhi: Fast-rising Indian lifter Harshada Garud won the women’s 45kg gold at the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championship in Tashkent.

The 18-year-old claimed the yellow metal with an aggregate of 157kg (69kg+88kg) on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The total effort was four kgs better than her junior world championship title-winning lift of 153kg (70kg+83kg), which she had recorded in May.

Soumya Dalvi bagged the bronze in the 45kg youth event.

The youth world championship bronze medallist heaved 145kg (63kg+82kg) to make the podium.

In the men’s 49 kg youth event, L Dhanush won the bronze in the snatch section with an 85 kg effort.

L Dhanush

However, the Indian finished fourth overall with a best effort of 185kg (85kg+100kg).

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Medals are awarded separately for snatch, clean and jerk, and total lift in continental and World Championships. But, just one medal for total lift is awarded in the Olympics.

Also read | Assam, Manipur to play host to 131st Durand Cup

Trending Stories









