Sikkim Police personnel shoots dead three colleagues in Delhi

In a shocking incident, a Sikkim police personnel posted in New Delhi shot dead three of his fellow policemen.

The accused, Prabin Rai (32), and the three deceased were Sikkim Police personnel deployed at the plant for its security as part of the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn).

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

A senior official said they received a PCR call at the KNK Marg Police Station at around 3 pm about the firing.

“Upon reaching the spot, it was found that three persons belonging to Sikkim Police had been shot, of which two had died on the spot and one was critically wounded and transferred to BSA hospital where he was declared brought dead,” a senior official said.

He said the accused surrendered at the Samaypur Badli police station.

Chief Minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Golay, reacting to the incident said, “I am shocked and saddened to know that three IRB Jawans, namely LNK Pintso Namgyal Bhutia, CT/IR Indra Lal Chettri, and CT/IR Dhan Hang Subba were shot dead by LNK Prabin Rai ‘B’ at Haiderpur Water Treatment Plant, Rohini, New Delhi. The accused has surrendered before the law and is currently under police custody.”

See more

He further added, “I express my heartfelt condolences to the family and relatives of the victims and pray for the departed souls to rest in eternal peace.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

There are allegations that the accused was drug abusers. The three were shot using Insas rifle with 5.56 mm bullets. It may be mentioned that the police personnel was given only one magazine.

Investigations are going on and more details are awaited.

Also Read | Sinha vs Murmu: India’s MPs, MLAs vote for 15th president

Trending Stories









