New Delhi: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday briefed Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu about the compilation of 75,000 success stories of farmers who were able to double their income in recent years.

The compilation has been done by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Naidu complimented the agriculture minister for achieving the feat and hoped that the experience of these farmers will motivate others to adopt innovative ways to boost their production and income, the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

See more Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare called on the Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today. pic.twitter.com/IL79e6ktsp — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) July 16, 2022

See more Shri Naidu complimented the Agriculture Minister for achieving this feat and hoped that experience of these farmers will motivate others to adopt innovative ways to boost their production and income. — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) July 16, 2022

The meeting took place at the Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas here.

Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai and Governor of Manipur La. Ganesan also called on the vice president separately.

Also read: Free Covid precautionary dose for 18-59 age group launched in Assam

Trending Stories









