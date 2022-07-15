Amaravati: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu said here on Friday that certain forces were conspiring to damage the sovereignty and integrity of India by provoking internal strife and expressed anguish over some recent incidents in different parts of the country.

Addressing a gathering after releasing a book on the works of eminent poet Damaraju Pundareekakshudu at the Swarna Bharat Trust at Atukuru, the Vice-President noted that certain posts on social media denigrating our culture were apparently fuelling unrest among various sections of the society.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

This is not Bharatiyata. This is not acceptable. Everyone should protest and prevent such things. People of the country should unite and defeat the evil designs, Venkaiah Naidu said.

He observed that religious tolerance was ingrained in our hearts for generations.

We should carry this spirit forward and be part of the efforts to build a powerful India. We should go ahead to build a new India through social and economic reforms. Elimination of gender discrimination should be our first priority, he added.

The Vice-President recalled several poets and writers who spread nationalistic fragrance through their literary works in varied forms during the freedom struggle and played their role in the nationalist movement.

Their every letter, every slogan echoed the voice of crores of Indians and inspired them towards the freedom struggle. Their works also portrayed the sacrifices of the freedom fighters, he noted.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

As the nation celebrated Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, it was time to read and appreciate the lives of our freedom fighters.

Venkaiah Naidu paid tributes to Damaraju Pundareekakshudu, who wrote an inspiring Telugu play on Gandhiji during the freedom struggle.

He felicitated Yallapragada Mallikarjuna Rao, Telugu lecturer who authored the book on Pundareekakshudu, on the occasion.

The Vice-President later went round the Trust and interacted with the trainees. He gave away certificates to those who completed skill development training.

Also read: Now, indigenous groups raise demand for NRC in Manipur

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









