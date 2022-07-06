New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to the Dalai Lama, the spiritual head of Tibetans, to greet him on his 87th birthday.
Modi tweeted, “Conveyed 87th birthday greetings to His Holiness the @DalaiLama over phone earlier today. We pray for his long life and good health.”
The Dalai Lama has been living in exile in India after fleeing China in 1959. He is one of the most globally respected spiritual leaders.
Also Read | ‘Casinos over common people’: Cong slams govt on GST changes
Latest Stories
- Mizoram logs 91 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally at 2,29,439
- Rajya Sabha MP Pabitra Margherita appointed Assam CM’s Political Secretary
- Bengal logs 1,973 new COVID-19 cases, three fresh fatalities
- Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,15,212
- India makes special trade concessions for Bhutan
- PM Modi wishes Dalai Lama on his birthday