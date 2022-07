LPG price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder

New Delhi: The price of domestic liquid petroleum gas cylinders on Wednesday was hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder, the third increase in rates since May.

Non-subsidised LPG will now cost Rs 1,053 per 14.2-kg cylinder, according to a price notification of oil companies.

Non-subsidised LPG rate is the one that common household users pay. Ujjwala beneficiaries are the only ones who get subsidies.

