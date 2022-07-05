Chandrashekhar Guruji of ‘Saral Vastu’ fame was stabbed to death at a private hotel in Karnataka’s Hubballi district on Tuesday.

The two accused have been identified as Maltesh and Manjunath and have been arrested, police said.

The shocking CCTV footage of the killing shows two men posing as devotees waiting for Chandrashekhar Angadi in the reception area.

Once settled in a chair, one of the men touches his feet to seek blessings while the other starts stabbing him with a knife.

Both the killers repeatedly stabbed him all over his body with knives while he tried to defend himself.

Terrified by the sudden attack, the hotel’s receptionist ran away while several onlookers took a few seconds to process the attack.

A few of the hotel staff tried to stop the killers but were threatened by them as they pointed their knives at them.

The killers immediately fled from the spot with the knife in hand.

After the horrific incident, Guruji was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Chandrashekhar Angadi hailed from Bagalkote district but was on a personal visit to Hubballi.

