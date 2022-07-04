Netizens are hailing UP police constable, identified as Sandesh Kumar, for helping an elderly man trapped in a swamp. Agra police shared a video on their social media handles showing the strenuous rescue.

The short clip shows the police constable venturing into the marsh using a rope for support. The elderly man, who is submerged in the swamp, can also be seen in the video. The police constable carries the old man out on his shoulder and other officers can be seen pulling them to safety.

SHO Sher Singh led the entire rescue operation. “Saluting the courageous efforts of Constable Sandesh Kumar & team PS Barhan of @agrapolice who marshalled the available resources to pull out an old man helplessly trapped in a marshy land,” tweeted UP Police.

Saluting the courageous efforts of Constable Sandesh Kumar & team PS Barhan of @agrapolice who marshalled the available resources to pull out an old man helplessly trapped in a marshy land. #UPPCares pic.twitter.com/M24tWtBwfn — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) July 3, 2022

Netizens were quick to appreciate the police constable for undertaking the risky task and completing it successfully. “Salute to his outstanding courage and exemplary policing,” commented a user. Another user tweeted, “Great work done by Agra police. Hatts off to that personal.”

Before this, the UP police earned praises online for rescuing a women who jumped into a dried-well.

