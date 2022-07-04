Filmmaker slammed for Goddess poster, says "I've nothing to lose"

Poster of a documentary by filmmaker Leena Manimekalai has sparked outrage on social media due to its depiction of Hindu goddess Kaali smoking a cigarette.
The filmmaker has been accused of hurting religious sentiments, while netizens are raising the pitch for her arrest.
Manimekalai, who was born in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai and is based in Toronto, shared the poster of her film on Saturday.
The poster shows a woman dressed like Goddess Kali and smoking. A flag of the LGBT community is seen in the background.
“Super thrilled to share the launch of my recent film – today at @AgaKhanMuseum as part of its ‘Rhythms of Canada’. Feeling pumped with my CREW,” Leena tweeted.
The film was part of the “Rhythms of Cananda” segment at the Aga Khan Museum in Toronto, the filmmaker added.
After the release of the poster, infuriated reactions took over the internet because of the way it shows the Goddess.
Social media users asked to take down the documentary and called for its ban immediately.
Responding to all the hate, Leena Manimekalai tweeted, “I have nothing to lose. I want to be with a voice that speaks without fear of anything until it is. If the price is my life, I will give it,”
Many complaints called for dropping the poster.
Reacting to the backlash, Manimekalai tweeted, “The film revolves around the events that take place one evening when Kaali appears and strolls the streets of Toronto. If you see the picture, don’t put the hashtag ‘arrest Leena manimekalai’ but put the hashtag ‘love you Leena manimekalai’,”
Slamming the filmmaker, twitter users flooded the internet.
