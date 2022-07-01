PSLV C-53 carrying Singapore satellites lifts off

Sriharikota (AP): ISRO‘s PSLV C-53, carrying three commercial satellites from Singapore, lifted off from the spaceport here on Thursday.
This was the second dedicated commercial mission of the space agency’s commercial arm NewSpace India Limited (NSIL).
The launch vehicle carrying DS-EO satellite along with two other co-passenger satellites lifted off at 6.02 PM from the second launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre here.
This is the 55th mission of PSLV.
