PSLV C-53 carrying Singapore satellites lifts off

Sriharikota (AP): ISRO‘s PSLV C-53, carrying three commercial satellites from Singapore, lifted off from the spaceport here on Thursday.

This was the second dedicated commercial mission of the space agency’s commercial arm NewSpace India Limited (NSIL).

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

See more PSLV-C53/DS-EO Mission: Countdown is ON. Watch the launch LIVE on the ISRO website https://t.co/5wOj8azXcf or the ISRO Official Youtube channel (https://t.co/5htvDtWK80) from 17:32 hours IST. — ISRO (@isro) June 30, 2022

The launch vehicle carrying DS-EO satellite along with two other co-passenger satellites lifted off at 6.02 PM from the second launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre here.

This is the 55th mission of PSLV.

Also read: Manipur landslide: HM Amit Shah speaks to CM, Railway Minister

Trending Stories









