Eknath Shinde to be Maharashtra chief minister

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will be the new chief minister of Maharashtra, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday.

The dramatic announcement came after Fadnavis and Shinde met Governor B S Koshyari at Raj Bhavan.

It was considered a foregone conclusion that Fadnavis will become the CM for the third time, in alliance with the Shinde-led Sena rebels.

Fadnavis said Shinde will be sworn in as CM at Raj Bhavan at 7.30 pm on Thursday.

