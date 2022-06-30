Eknath Shinde to be Maharashtra chief minister

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will be the new chief minister of Maharashtra, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday.
The dramatic announcement came after Fadnavis and Shinde met Governor B S Koshyari at Raj Bhavan.
It was considered a foregone conclusion that Fadnavis will become the CM for the third time, in alliance with the Shinde-led Sena rebels.
Fadnavis said Shinde will be sworn in as CM at Raj Bhavan at 7.30 pm on Thursday.
Also read: Murmu, Sinha in fray for presidential poll after scrutiny of papers
Latest Stories
- Nagaland Lottery June 30: Check Dear Venus Thursday lottery result
- Sikkim logs six new COVID-19 cases, one fresh fatality
- Shillong Teer Result today: Check winners of Shillong Teer for June 30
- Khanapara Teer Result today: Winners of Khanapara Teer for June 30
- Landslide in Manipur’s Noney extremely distressing: Rahul
- PM Modi speaks to Manipur CM, assures all help in Noney tragedy