Bengal reports 954 fresh COVID-19 cases, positivity rate rises to 9.92%

Kolkata: West Bengal’s COVID-19 positivity rate shot up to 9.92 per cent with the state reporting 954 fresh cases of the contagion on Tuesday, pushing the tally to 20,26,,477, a health department bulletin said.

The city registered 388 new cases while neighbouring North 24 Parganas district (260) and South 24 Parganas (66), an official said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 21,216 as no fresh fatality was reported, the bulletin said.

West Bengal currently has 4,759 active COVID-19 cases, while 20,00,502 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 275 during the day, it said.

The state had reported 551 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

In the last 24 hours, Bengal tested 9,620 samples, taking the total number of samples tested till date to 2,55,34,220, it added.

